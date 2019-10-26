BEIRUT, LÍBANO (6:10 p.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) lanzó un poderoso ataque el viernes para capturar la ciudad clave de Kabani en el noreste de Latakia.
Dirigido por su 4ta División Blindada, el ejército árabe sirio comenzó su ataque el viernes asaltando las últimas colinas controladas por los rebeldes yihadistas al sur de Kabani.
Después de su primer ataque infructuoso, el ejército sirio pudo marcar un avance importante cuando sus tropas capturaron varias cumbres de los rebeldes yihadistas.
Este avance eventualmente colocaría al ejército sirio en la colina 1154, que se considera uno de los puntos más importantes al sur de Kabani.
A pesar de capturar inicialmente la colina, el ejército sirio no pudo mantener el sitio después de que los rebeldes yihadistas de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham y el Partido Islámico de Turquestán lanzaron un rápido contraataque para evitar que aseguraran el área.
El ejército sirio tomaría la decisión de retirarse del área después de sufrir grandes pérdidas a manos de los rebeldes yihadistas que defienden la parte sur de Kabani.
El ataque del viernes por el ejército árabe sirio marcó la primera vez desde finales de agosto que sus fuerzas intentaron capturar esta ciudad estratégica en el noreste de Latakia de los rebeldes yihadistas.
