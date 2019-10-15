BEIRUT, LÍBANO (11:50 a.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) se ha hecho cargo de la base militar estadounidense en Manbij después de ingresar a la ciudad anoche.
Según una fuente militar en la gobernación de Alepo, el ejército árabe sirio ha desplegado varias unidades en Manbij mientras buscan bloquear cualquier posible ofensiva turca para capturar la ciudad.
El martes, la Agencia de Noticias Anna informó desde Manbij, ya que mostraron el despliegue del ejército sirio y su eventual toma de posesión de la base militar de los Estados Unidos allí.
El ejército árabe sirio se desplegó rápidamente en Manbij anoche después de que las Fuerzas Armadas de los EE. UU. Se retiraran de la ciudad.
La razón del rápido despliegue en Manbij se debió a los informes de una inminente ofensiva militar turca para capturar la ciudad de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF).
