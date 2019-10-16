BEIRUT, LÍBANO (6:00 p.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) se ha desplegado en varias áreas en el campo del noroeste de la Gobernación de Al-Hasakah, dijo una fuente del ejército a Al-Masdar News.
Según la fuente, el ejército sirio se ha desplegado en varias ciudades en el distrito Tal Tamr de Al-Hasakah, incluidos Al-Aharis y Manajeer.
El propósito de este despliegue, dijo la fuente, era evitar que el ejército turco y sus aliados militantes se expandieran aún más en la gobernación de Al-Hasakah mientras intentaban capturar la ciudad estratégica de Ras Al-‘Ayn.
Desde el comienzo de su incursión militar en Siria, el ejército turco y sus militantes aliados han tratado repetidamente de capturar a Ras Al-‘Ayn de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF); Sin embargo, sus intentos han fallado, ya que este último se niega a ceder la ciudad.
Además, la reciente llegada de refuerzos a Ras Al-‘Ayn ha demostrado ser increíblemente importante para las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias, ya que han satisfecho sus necesidades de mano de obra dentro de la ciudad.
El ejército turco está tratando de capturar a Ras Al-‘Ayn después de que sus tropas lograron apoderarse de la ciudad fronteriza de Tal Abyad en la gobernación de Al-Raqqa.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.