BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:00 PM) – Hoy temprano, el Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) desplegó sus unidades en el distrito oriental de Al-Qamishli, marcando la primera vez desde 2012 que han tenido presencia en esta parte de la ciudad .
Según una fuente militar, el Ejército sirio se desplegará en toda la ciudad como parte de su acuerdo con las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF).
Al-Qamishli se dividió previamente entre SAA y SDF, con la mayoría de la ciudad y el distrito bajo el control de este último.
Sin embargo, con el ejército turco amenazando los territorios SDF en el norte de Siria y los EE. UU. ‘ Al retirarse de la frontera, sus fuerzas tomaron la decisión de entregar varias áreas al ejército sirio.
Advertisements
Share this article:
ALSO READ Vehículos militares recién enviados para ser utilizados por el ejército ruso en el norte de Siria
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.