BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:40 P.M.) – Ha sido un día de muchas novedades para el Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA), ya que se encuentran desplegados en varias áreas en el noreste de Siria por primera vez desde 2012.
Según una fuente militar en Damasco, el ejército árabe sirio ha desplegado sus tropas en el distrito Al-Malkiyah de Al-Hasakah, marcando la primera vez desde que las fuerzas armadas otorgaron el área a las Unidades de Protección Popular (YPG) que serán en control de esta zona fronteriza.
La fuente agregó que el ejército árabe sirio controlará 60 kilómetros de área fronteriza a lo largo del eje Hasakah-Turquía.
Además, el despliegue del ejército sirio en Al-Malkiyah marcará la primera vez en siete años que los militares tendrán presencia a lo largo de la frontera noreste con Irak.
Este último despliegue del ejército árabe sirio en el distrito de Al-Malkiyah se produce al mismo tiempo que aumentan su presencia en varios sitios en el noreste de Siria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.