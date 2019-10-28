BEIRUT, LÍBANO (11:50 p.m.) – El ejército árabe sirio se desplegó en Al-Darbasiyah adyacente a la frontera sirio-turca y entró el domingo desde la parte occidental de la ciudad.
Según los informes, las unidades del ejército sirio ingresaron a Al-Darbasiyah al este de Ras Al-‘Ayn en el norte de Al-Hasakah, siete años después de que las Unidades de Protección Popular (YPG) lideradas por los kurdos tomaran el control de la ciudad.
El ejército sirio comenzó a construir sus fuerzas en Al-Darbasiyah el domingo por la noche y comenzó a desplegarse allí, comenzando por sus barrios occidentales.
La Agencia de Noticias Sputnik informó que el ejército sirio ha comenzado a trabajar para asegurar las entradas y salidas de la ciudad, señalando que la entrada del ejército a la ciudad se encuentra dentro de los entendimientos ruso-turcos, según el memorándum de Sochi.
Mientras tanto, las unidades del ejército comenzaron a desplegarse en las cercanías del Hospital Al-Ali en el vecindario del norte con vistas al cruce fronterizo entre Siria y Turquía.
Las unidades del ejército sirio llegaron el domingo a la frontera sirio-turca en el campo noreste de Ras al-Ayn después de ingresar a docenas de aldeas y pueblos a la aldea de al-Kisra y Tal Ziab Zarkan.
