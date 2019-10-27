BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:30 a.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) ingresó a dos nuevas ciudades en la gobernación de Al-Hasakah esta semana después de una serie de ataques de militantes respaldados por Turquía cerca del distrito de Tal Tamr.
Según un informe de la gobernación de Al-Hasakah, el ejército sirio ingresó a las ciudades de Al-Kasra y Abu Raseen en el campo del sudeste de Ras Al-‘Ayn.
La entrada del ejército sirio en estas dos ciudades en el noroeste de Al-Hasakah se produjo en respuesta al ataque militante respaldado por Turquía en sus posiciones la semana pasada.
Desde el sábado, el ejército árabe sirio ha ingresado en al menos cuatro ciudades en el campo de Ras Al-‘Ayn, mientras que varias unidades militares continúan desplegándose en esta región fronteriza.
Se espera que el ejército árabe sirio ingrese a varias ciudades entre Tal Tamr y Ras Al-‘Ayn en los próximos días mientras continúan desplegando tropas en la frontera turca.
