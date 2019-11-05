BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:10 a.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) continuó esta semana sus ataques contra los rebeldes yihadistas en el noreste de Latakia, mientras sus tropas llevaban a cabo varios ataques con misiles contra las defensas militantes.
En un video publicado esta semana, se puede ver al ejército árabe sirio disparando un misil guiado antitanque (ATGM) en las posiciones yihadistas cerca de la ciudad clave de Kabani, en el noreste de Latkaia.
