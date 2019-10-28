BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:20 A.M.) – Los militantes respaldados por Turquía intentaron avanzar sus posiciones en la región noreste de Siria anoche, a pesar de un alto el fuego continuo que fue negociado por Rusia y Turquía.
Dirigidos por el llamado “Ejército Nacional Sirio”, los militantes respaldados por Turquía asaltaron las posiciones del Ejército Árabe Sirio en dos ciudades entre Tal Tamr y Ras Al-‘Ayn.
Después de un enfrentamiento feroz, el ejército árabe sirio pudo frustrar el intento de avance militante en el noroeste de Al-Hasakah, lo que obligó a este último a retirarse hacia Ras Al-‘Ayn.
Según un informe militar del noroeste de Al-Hasakah, el ejército sirio pudo matar a algunos de los militantes respaldados por Turquía después de que intentaron invadir sus posiciones.
Este último ataque de los militantes respaldados por Turquía marca la tercera vez en los últimos cinco días que han asaltado las posiciones del ejército árabe sirio en el campo de Al-Hasakah.
