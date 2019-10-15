BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:00 a.m.) – Se filmó un convoy del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) que se dirigía a la ciudad de Al-Raqqa de Al-Tabaqa esta semana después de llegar a un acuerdo con las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF).
En un breve video publicado por la Agencia de Noticias Sputnik, se puede ver una unidad de tanques del ejército árabe sirio que se dirige a la ciudad de Al-Tabaqa y su aeropuerto militar correspondiente, ambos ubicados al oeste de la capital provincial.
El lunes, la Agencia de Noticias Árabe Siria (SANA) de propiedad estatal informó que el Ejército Árabe Sirio había ingresado a Al-Tabaqa y al aeropuerto militar cercano después de que las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias y el ejército de los EE. UU. Se retiraran del área.
El ejército árabe sirio anunció un acuerdo militar con las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias el domingo por la noche, que permitiría a los primeros ingresar a las zonas fronterizas controladas por los primeros en el norte de Siria.
Desde entonces, el ejército árabe sirio ha tomado el control de varios pueblos y ciudades en el norte de Siria, incluidos Al-Tabaqa, ‘Ain’ Issa y Tal Tamr.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.