BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:10 a.m.) – El ejército árabe sirio (SAA) tendrá acceso al cruce fronterizo del noreste de Siria en la ciudad de Al-Malkiyah en Al-Hasakah por primera vez en varios años.
En declaraciones a Al-Masdar desde Al-Hasakah, una fuente del ejército sirio dijo que los militares controlarán conjuntamente la ciudad de Al-Malkiyah en la frontera de Irak como parte de su acuerdo en curso con las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) en el norte de Siria.
Este futuro despliegue militar significa que el gobierno sirio ahora tendrá dos cruces principales con Irak, el primero en la Gobernación de Deir Ezzor y el nuevo en la Gobernación de Al-Hasakah.
La presencia del ejército sirio en Al-Malkiyah será increíblemente importante para el gobierno porque promoverá aún más el comercio con el Kurdistán iraquí.
Además, la presencia del ejército sirio en Al-Malkiyah significará que Irán tiene una distancia de viaje más corta por tierra desde Teherán hasta la frontera con Siria.
Esto obligará a las fuerzas armadas israelíes y estadounidenses a ampliar su control de la frontera para evitar que Irán transporte petróleo y armas a Siria.
