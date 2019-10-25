BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:10 p.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) vio a un contingente del Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) moviéndose a través del campo oriental de la gobernación de Homs esta tarde.
Al ver el contingente del Estado Islámico, el ejército árabe sirio llevó a cabo un ataque meticuloso contra el grupo terrorista en el campo del sur de Al-Sukhnah, cerca de la frontera administrativa de Deir Ezzor.
Según una fuente militar en Homs, el ejército árabe sirio logró matar e herir a varios combatientes del Estado islámico durante el ataque, lo que provocó que el grupo terrorista huyera de regreso a la región desértica.
La fuente dijo que el ejército árabe sirio ha estado en alerta máxima en el área de Al-Sukhnah desde la retirada de los EE. UU. Porque creen que el grupo terrorista puede intentar resurgir en varias áreas del norte de Siria.
