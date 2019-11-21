BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:00 a.m.) – El miércoles por la mañana, el ejército árabe sirio (SAA) lanzó un ataque para capturar una ciudad en el campo del sureste de la gobernación de Idlib.
Dirigido por las 25 Fuerzas de Misión Especial (anteriormente Fuerzas Tigre), el ejército árabe sirio comenzó su ataque asaltando las posiciones de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham en la ciudad de Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah.
Tras una breve batalla, el ejército árabe sirio pudo establecer el control total sobre Musharifah Shmaliyah, obligando a los rebeldes yihadistas a retirarse más al oeste en Idlib.
Sin embargo, poco después de su retirada, los rebeldes yihadistas lanzaron una rápida contraofensiva para recuperar la ciudad del ejército árabe sirio.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham logró reingresar a Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah después de empujar al ejército sirio de regreso a la parte occidental de la ciudad; sin embargo, este contraataque sería de corta duración ya que no pudieron descifrar la línea principal de defensa del ejército sirio.
El miércoles por la noche, el ejército sirio pudo establecer el control total sobre toda la ciudad al tiempo que aseguraba todos los puntos que se apoderaron de los rebeldes yihadistas.
Desde entonces, el ejército árabe sirio ha trasladado sus fuerzas al eje occidental de Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah, mientras se preparan para lanzar otro ataque contra las defensas rebeldes yihadistas.
