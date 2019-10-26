BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:20 PM) – Un grupo de terroristas del Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) intentaba cruzar a la gobernación de Al-Anbar de Iraq la última noche cuando de repente fueron atacados por el ejército árabe sirio ( SAA) tropas en el área.
Según una fuente militar en el este de Siria, el ejército sirio vio al grupo de terroristas del Estado Islámico mientras viajaban al noreste de Al-Sukhnah en un intento por escapar a Irak antes del amanecer del día siguiente.
La fuente dijo que el ejército árabe sirio mató al menos a cinco de los militantes del Estado Islámico durante el ataque, mientras que los terroristas restantes lograron regresar al desierto antes de que pudieran ser capturados por los militares.
Él agregaría que el ejército sirio ha estado muy alerta alrededor de Al-Sukhnah estos últimos días a medida que los terroristas del Estado Islámico han aumentado sus actividades en esta región desértica del este de Homs.
