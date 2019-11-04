Estados Unidos informó a Rusia que un convoy de militares estadounidenses había sido atacado el domingo por militantes pro-turcos cerca de la ciudad de Tell Tamer, en el noreste de Siria, dijo el domingo el Ministerio de Defensa ruso.
“A través de la línea de desconflicto [recibimos] información de que una columna de tropas estadounidenses que se movían en la carretera M4 hacia la frontera iraquí, a 6 kilómetros al oeste de Tell Tamer, fue atacada desde el territorio controlado por militantes pro-turcos del Sirio Libre Ejército, “Mayor Gen. Yuri Borenkov, jefe del Centro ruso para la reconciliación de los lados opuestos en Siria.
Según Borenkov, no hubo víctimas.
Más temprano en el día, la Agencia de Noticias Árabe Siria SANA ha publicado un video que supuestamente muestra un convoy de militares estadounidenses avanzando hacia la frontera iraquí.
En octubre, el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció que las tropas estadounidenses habían comenzado a retirarse del norte de Siria a Irak. El mismo mes, Turquía lanzó la Operación Primavera de Paz en el noreste de Siria para limpiar el área de unidades kurdas y Daesh *.
