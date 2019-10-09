Anoche, un avión ruso interceptó un avión de combate israelí que se preparaba para bombardear un sitio dentro de Siria, alegó el canal Telegram Gallifrey Technologies, según informó Avia.Pro.
Según el informe, se vio un avión militar ruso cerca de la frontera sur de Siria después de que un avión de combate israelí apareciera cerca de la frontera.
“Se informó sobre los vuelos de los combatientes rusos sobre el sur de Siria, presumiblemente debido a la aparición de aviones militares israelíes”, dijo el informe.
Poco después de este reclamo, la cuenta de Twitter de capacidades militares sirias, que a menudo informa sobre la actividad aérea en Siria, dijo que se esperaba un ataque israelí antes de que aviones rusos invadieran el sur de Siria.
Varios observadores, incluido personal militar en el campo de Damasco, denunciaron las afirmaciones sobre el avión ruso en el sur de Siria.
El mes pasado, el ejército ruso supuestamente interceptó varios aviones israelíes que planeaban bombardear Siria; Esto significó un cambio en el enfoque de Moscú a los ataques israelíes dentro de Siria.
Además de interceptar aviones de combate israelíes, el ejército ruso también parecía haber proporcionado a las Fuerzas Armadas sirias información sobre posibles ataques, ya que este último pudo evitar al menos dos ataques de aviones no tripulados separados en Damasco y Al-Quneitra.
