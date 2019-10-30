BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:15 p.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) y los rebeldes yihadistas han estado en un punto muerto en una feroz batalla por la ciudad clave de Kabani durante los últimos cuatro días.
Esta batalla de ida y vuelta en el campo nororiental de Latakia ha provocado grandes bajas para todas las partes involucradas, a pesar del poco o ningún progreso en el terreno para el ejército árabe sirio que está lanzando esta ofensiva.
Respaldada por los ataques aéreos rusos, la 4ta División Blindada del Ejército Árabe Sirio ha estado asaltando repetidamente las posiciones yihadistas al sur de Kabani en un intento por llegar a esta ciudad clave en la cima de la montaña.
Sin embargo, los rebeldes yihadistas de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) y el Partido Islámico de Turquestán (TIP) se han negado a conceder las últimas colinas al sur de Kabani.
Según una fuente militar cerca de la línea del frente en el noreste de Latakia, el ejército árabe sirio ha intentado avanzar una vez más al sur de Kabani esta mañana, a pesar de haber sido rechazado las últimas tres veces esta semana.
La razón de la importancia de Kabani se debe a su ubicación en la cima del punto más alto de Latakia y su proximidad a la ciudad estratégica de Jisr al-Shughour, en el oeste de Idlib.
Si el ejército sirio capturara Kabani, tendrían control de fuego sobre la región norte de la llanura de Al-Ghaab y las áreas restantes bajo control militante en la región de Jabal Al-Akrad de Latakia.
