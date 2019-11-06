BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:00 a.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) fue filmado recientemente dentro de uno de los campos petroleros más grandes dentro de la gobernación de Al-Hasakah, en el norte de Siria.
Según los informes, el ejército sirio tiene el control total del campo petrolero Mullah Abbas, que se encuentra en el campo oriental del distrito de Al-Qamishli.
Esta parte de Al-Qamishli estuvo anteriormente bajo el control de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) y sus aliados de la Coalición de los Estados Unidos.
Como se muestra en el breve video a continuación, se puede ver al ejército sirio dentro de este campo petrolero y moverse libremente por todo este sitio.
