BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:30 a.m.) – El ejército árabe sirio (SAA) ha reanudado su ofensiva en el campo del sureste de la gobernación de Idlib esta mañana.
Dirigido por las 25 Fuerzas de Misión Especial (anteriormente Fuerzas Tigre), el ejército árabe sirio comenzó la ofensiva esta mañana al asaltar las defensas de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham en la ciudad de Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah.
Tras una breve batalla con Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, el ejército árabe sirio logró establecer el control total sobre Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah, marcando la primera vez que avanzan en el sureste de Idlib en una semana.
Como resultado de este avance, el ejército árabe sirio ha logrado poner sus fuerzas al norte de la ciudad de Umm Khalakhil.
La ofensiva del ejército árabe sirio en el sureste de Idlib está destinada a poner a sus tropas en el flanco sureste de Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, que es una fortaleza importante para las fuerzas militantes a lo largo de la autopista Idlib-Hama (autopista M-5).
