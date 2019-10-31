BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:45 PM) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) y las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) pudieron retomar varias áreas cerca de la ciudad clave de Tal Tamr anoche después de lanzar una gran contraofensiva en el noroeste de Al- Hasakah
Respaldados por artillería pesada, el ejército sirio y las tropas de las SDF comenzaron su contraataque asaltando las defensas de los militantes respaldados por Turquía al norte de Tal Tamr.
Según un informe del noroeste de Al-Hasakah, SAA y SDF lograron capturar varias áreas al norte de Tal Tamr, incluidas las ciudades de Al-Qassimiyah, Al-Faisaliyah y Manaf.
Este avance de SAA y SDF se produjo poco después de que se vieron obligados a abandonar a varios sitios al oeste de Tal Tamr debido a la falta de armas pesadas.
El ejército árabe sirio comenzó ayer a retirar algunas tropas de la ciudad fronteriza de Al-Derbasiyah y Amuda; sin embargo, continuaron resistiendo el asalto respaldado por los turcos contra Tal Tamr.
