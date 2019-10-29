BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:00 a.m.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) está actualmente involucrado en su más feroz batalla del mes contra los rebeldes yihadistas en el noreste de Latakia.
Respaldado por fuertes ataques aéreos de sus aliados rusos, el ejército árabe sirio ha participado en una batalla de dos días por la ciudad clave de Kabani, en la cima de la montaña, que actualmente está bajo el control de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham y el Turquestán Islámico. Partido.
El ejército árabe sirio logró capturar la montaña Zuwayqat el lunes por la tarde después de hacer otro gran esfuerzo para llegar a Kabani; sin embargo, ahora están estancados en un intenso tiroteo para capturar las últimas colinas antes de la ciudad en la cima de la montaña.
Según una fuente militar cerca de la línea del frente, el ejército árabe sirio ha sufrido grandes bajas durante esta batalla de 48 horas, pero el alto mando de las fuerzas armadas todavía está decidido a capturar la ciudad, a pesar de estas pérdidas.
Los rebeldes yihadistas se han negado a conceder estas últimas colinas antes de Kabani y probablemente lanzarán una gran contraofensiva en las próximas horas para expulsar al ejército árabe sirio de la zona.
Para los yihadistas, perder Kabani sería un golpe mucho mayor para ellos que perder a Khan Sheikhoun y al norte de Hama, ya que la ciudad da a la ciudad estratégica de Jisr Al-Shughour y la parte norte de la llanura de Al-Ghaab.
