BEIRUT, LÍBANO (4:00 p.m.) – El ejército árabe sirio establecerá 15 puestos a lo largo de su frontera con Turquía, informó el miércoles la agencia de noticias Interfax, citando al Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia.
La creación de los puestos está prevista por un acuerdo acordado el martes entre Rusia y Turquía que verá a las fuerzas sirias y rusas desplegarse en el noreste de Siria para eliminar a los combatientes kurdos YPG y sus armas de la frontera con Turquía, dijo Interfax.
El ejército árabe sirio ya ha desplegado varias unidades en la frontera turca durante la última semana, con la promesa de muchos más refuerzos en los próximos días.
Además, se ha visto a la policía militar rusa desplegándose en las ciudades fronterizas de Al-Qamishli y Kobane (var. Ayn Al-Arab) para cumplir con sus obligaciones bajo el nuevo acuerdo de Sochi que se estableció el martes 22 de octubre.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.