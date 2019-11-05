BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:15 p.m.) – El ejército egipcio anunció el lunes que 83 terroristas fueron asesinados durante enfrentamientos en la región norte de la península del Sinaí.
El ejército dijo en un comunicado que “se han encontrado 77 terroristas con 56 armas de varios tipos, 78 cachés, municiones, dispositivos explosivos, unidades de energía solar y dispositivos de comunicación en el norte y centro del Sinaí; esto resultó en la muerte de otros 6 arriesgarse a los terroristas “.
“Catorce escondites y refugios utilizados por elementos terroristas han sido atacados y destruidos, además de la destrucción de 115 vehículos con tracción en las cuatro ruedas, 9 de ellos en dirección noreste, 52 en dirección estratégica occidental y 54 en dirección estratégica sur “, dijeron los militares.
Agregaron que “las fuerzas lograron apoderarse y destruir 33 autos, 93 motocicletas sin placas de metal utilizadas por elementos terroristas durante los barridos y las redadas y la destrucción de una gran cantidad de refugios y búnkers encontrados dentro de las cantidades de raciones, especialmente para elementos terroristas , también arrestó a 61 miembros de los elementos Criminal, personas buscadas y sospechosos “.
