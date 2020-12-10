BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A recent statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Defense said that its forces carried out a preemptive strike against terrorist elements on the border with Libya, during which they destroyed 21 four-wheel drive vehicles loaded with terrorists, weapons and ammunition.

The announcement of this operation came in a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Defense on the successes achieved by “the efforts of the armed forces to combat terrorism in all the strategic directions of the state” from the 1st of September to the 8th of December.

A video clip published on a Twitter account showed high-definition air strikes carried out by Egyptian Air Force planes on the border with Libya, targeting and destroying a terrorist convoy of more than 20 vehicles carrying weapons and ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking: Egypt's MoD announced that the Egyptian Armed Forces have carried out a preemptive strike against terrorist elements on the western strategic direction by targeting & destroying 21 SUVs loaded with terrorists, arms and ammunition at the borders with Libya. pic.twitter.com/ZPlUrZzqUN — Mahmoud Gamal (@mahmouedgamal44) December 8, 2020

From the video scenes, it appears that the Egyptian Rafale fighters played the main role in this operation, which was described as preemption.

Also participating in this operation were the Egyptian Air Force’s reconnaissance aircraft, which monitored the situation and documented the attack and destruction of four-wheel drive vehicles that moved on rough tracks covered in darkness.

It is noteworthy to mention that the French-made Rafale aircraft can carry high-precision weapons, including laser-guided bombs ranging from 202 to 910 kilograms, with a range of 18 kilometers, in addition to ES-30L guided missiles, with a range of up to 12 kilometers.

An expert in the field of weapons says that the recent operation can be considered one of the first cases of combat use of the Egyptian Rafale aircraft, as in the past, F-16s were often used against ground targets.