BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Egyptian military spokesman announced the arrival of air force units and members of its elite Saiqa (Thunderbolt) forces to Sudan to participate in joint military exercises.

In a statement on his Facebook account, the military spokesman said: “Units of the Air Force and elements of the Egyptian Saiqa forces arrived at the Marwa Air Base in the brotherly Republic of Sudan to participate in the implementation of the joint Egyptian-Sudanese air training, the Nile Eagles-1.”

The statement indicated that this training “takes place for the first time between the two brotherly countries and continues until the 26th of this November, which comes within the framework of the joint training plan for the armed forces with brotherly and friendly countries.”

He explained that “the training will witness the implementation of many activities and events, including the planning and management of joint combat actions between the Egyptian and Sudanese air forces, and the training of multi-role fighters from both sides on the implementation of a number of offensive and defensive sorties on the targets subject of training, and the training of the Saiqa forces on combat search and rescue work.

He pointed out that the training includes the implementation of many theoretical and practical lectures, which contribute to the unification of concepts and the exchange of experiences between the two sides.

The training, according to the statement, comes within the framework of supporting joint military cooperation relations between the armed forces of both countries, and enhancing the ability to manage joint air operations using various air weapons.

In a related context, the military spokesman announced that Lieutenant General Abdul Khair Abdullah Nasser, Commander of the Sudanese Air Defense Forces, accompanied by a high-ranking military delegation, paid an official visit to Egypt that lasted for several days.

During the visit, he met with Ali Fahmy, Commander of the Egyptian Air Defense Forces, and the meeting dealt with ways to support the prospects of military cooperation between the air defense forces of both sides, and the exchange of views on the latest military developments in the field of air defense.