BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – On Friday, the Egyptian Navy succeeded in rescuing a Turkish flag boat in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea, after suffering a sudden technical failure.

According to RT, who cited the Egyptian media, the boat sent a distress signal at 12:00 P.M. (local time) Thursday to warn that it was subjected to a sudden technical failure 270 km north of the city of Sidi Barrani.

Immediately, the Egyptian Navy issued its orders to push the Egyptian frigate “Al-Zafer” to the site of the incident, where all the passengers on board were evacuated.

The total number of people saved was 57, which included 48 men, six women and three children of different nationalities.

Among the people saved was 31 Iraqis, 23 Iranians, two Turks and one Egyptian.

Following this, the boat was towed and moored this morning on the dock of the July 3 Naval Base in the Jarjoub area, the necessary medical treatment and all administrative needs were provided to all passengers, provided that all legal measures are taken by the competent authorities.