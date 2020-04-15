BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced that their new S43 submarine has left Germany and is currently on its way to the Arab Republic of Egypt in preparation for joining the Egyptian Navy.
The official page of the military spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces said: “The S43 submarine left Germany after completing its receipt and completing the final preparations for its crew and carrying out the journey back to the homeland.”
The Egyptian armed forces had announced that they had received last Thursday morning the new submarine from the German port of Kiel, which is the third (209/1400) submarine received by Egypt.
Egyptian army spokesman, Tamer Al-Rifai, revealed the advantages of the new weapon, which the Egyptian Navy.
Al-Rifai pointed out that the new submarine is characterized by a sailing range of 20,000 km, a high sailing speed and has the ability to launch torpedoes and missiles at a depth of surface, and was provided with the latest combat systems, navigation systems, communications systems and electronic warfare, enabling them to secure the Egyptian regional and economic waters and enhance Egyptian national security .
He added that the submarine (S43) “will conduct a number of joint naval exercises with the navy for a number of friendly countries during the return trip to the homeland, and the submarine (S43) is a technological and combat addition to the capabilities of the Egyptian navy within the framework of the ambitious plan to develop and arm the Egyptian armed forces.” “.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.