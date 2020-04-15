BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced that their new S43 submarine has left Germany and is currently on its way to the Arab Republic of Egypt in preparation for joining the Egyptian Navy.

The official page of the military spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces said: “The S43 submarine left Germany after completing its receipt and completing the final preparations for its crew and carrying out the journey back to the homeland.”

The Egyptian armed forces had announced that they had received last Thursday morning the new submarine from the German port of Kiel, which is the third (209/1400) submarine received by Egypt.

Egyptian army spokesman, Tamer Al-Rifai, revealed the advantages of the new weapon, which the Egyptian Navy.

Al-Rifai pointed out that the new submarine is characterized by a sailing range of 20,000 km, a high sailing speed and has the ability to launch torpedoes and missiles at a depth of surface, and was provided with the latest combat systems, navigation systems, communications systems and electronic warfare, enabling them to secure the Egyptian regional and economic waters and enhance Egyptian national security .

He added that the submarine (S43) “will conduct a number of joint naval exercises with the navy for a number of friendly countries during the return trip to the homeland, and the submarine (S43) is a technological and combat addition to the capabilities of the Egyptian navy within the framework of the ambitious plan to develop and arm the Egyptian armed forces.” “.

