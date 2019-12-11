BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Egyptian Navy has carried out a number of combat activities of professional quality aimed at imposing maritime control over the economic areas of the sea and securing vital targets in deep waters.
According to the statement of the Egyptian military spokesman, a combat naval formation consisting of naval units of combat diversity, headed by a Mistral helicopter carrier and its combat group, carried out a number of combat and training activities in the Mediterranean Operations Theater.
He continued: “These activities included a submarine missile being launched by an Egyptian submarine deep into the surface (Harpoon), an anti-ship missile with a range of more than 130 km.”
These exercises by the Egyptian military strategy are aimed at developing the ability to face the challenges and risks in the region, according to the statement.
This comes amid tension between Egypt and Turkey over the maritime security agreement signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord.
Erdogan said that “Egypt, Israel, Greece and Cyprus cannot carry out excavations in the Mediterranean without the permission of Turkey” after this agreement.
In an interview with the Turkish TRT network, Erdogan added: ” We will protect our maritime borders in accordance with international agreements, thus protecting our rights and the rights of the Turkish part of Cyprus.”
