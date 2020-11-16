BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced the arrival of a number of Egyptian naval vessels to the Black Sea to participate in the Egyptian-Russian naval training (Friendship Bridge – 3).

The Egyptian Armed Forces stated that these exercises are being carried out for the first time in the Black Sea between the navies of both countries to enhance the prospects for military cooperation and support security and stability efforts in the region.

The Egyptian army confirmed that the Egyptian naval vessels carried out sailing formations during their journey in the Mediterranean theater of operations, and also crossed the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus in preparation for carrying out joint training with the Russian Navy.

The Egyptian army noted that this joint maritime training “Friendship Bridge-3” represents one of the most important joint exercises between Egypt and Russia to transfer and exchange experiences between the armed forces of both countries.