BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – Screenshots posted in a video published by the Egyptian Armed Forces on Saturday showed moment the Navy sank a landing ship in the Mediterranean with one blow.

In the picture frames, the Egyptian frigate can be seen using their Harpoon missile to target and destroy the enemy ship.

During the maneuvers, a frigate appeared, launching the anti-ship missile, with a range of 124 km to 140 km.

The Egyptian Army announced on Saturday, the continuation of their military maneuvers, dubbed “Decisive 2020”, in the western strategic region, as they prepare their forces for future engagements, potentially in neighboring Libya.

