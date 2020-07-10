BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Egyptian Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Mohamed Zaki, urged the Egyptian Armed Forces to maintain the highest level of combat readiness to face any possible threats.

This came during his observation of the main stage of the strategic maneuver “Decisive 2020”, which was carried out by the formations and units of the Western Military Region, in cooperation with the main branches of the Egyptian Army, which lasted for several days within the framework of the combat training plan for the formations and units of the armed forces.

At the end of the maneuver, Zaki conveyed the Egyptian President’s greetings and appreciation , and his pride in the effort made by the men of the Western Military Region in all the tasks assigned to them.

The Egyptian Minister of Defense praised the outstanding performance and high combat efficiency of the forces participating in the exercise.

He demanded them to maintain the distinct level, combat efficiency and high self-confidence, and he also recommended them to maintain the highest levels of combat readiness and sacrifice all that is valuable and precious in order to preserve the capabilities of the country and uphold its word.

The first stages of the maneuver included the implementation of the strategic movements by the ground forces, followed by paratroopers and the implementation of a successful amphibious operation of the forces on the coast in the northwestern part of the country.

This large-scale military exercise comes at a time when tensions between Turkey and Egypt are at a decade-long-high over the ongoing situation inside Libya and the eastern Mediterranean.

Advertisements