BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Egyptian military is preparing to receive in the coming period a large number of advanced weapons, most notably the Russian Sukhoi-35 fighter dubbed the “Russian Snake” or “Queen of Fighters”.

This deal is the most prominent on the scene due to its strength and the opposition of the United States to it, because of the strength of this Russian fighter, which is the most powerful fighter of this type in the world.

Reports confirmed that Russia has already begun production of the latest generation of Su-35 fighters for Egypt, according to a contract signed with Cairo.

A document published by the official website of the Russian government contracts and tenders revealed a tender related to the contract to supply some electrical connections and cables that will enter the manufacture of a new weapon for Egypt.

The document stated that the contract was concluded between Rosoboronexport and the Egyptian side in 2018.

The Su-35 poses a threat to American fighters in an air battle, as it belongs to the 4+ generation and can compete with Western warplanes such as F-15 Eagle, F–18 Hornet and even the F-35.

The Russian fighter weapons include air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles of all kinds, anti-ship missiles, and laser-guided bombs, as well as a 30-mm cannon equipped with 150 shells.

Huge deal with Italy

For its part, the Italian agency ANSA confirmed that the government of Italy had agreed to a contract to sell the two frigates “Frame Bergamini” in favor of the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt, which were originally produced in Italy.

The agency noted that an agreement was reached on Sunday, after a prolonged call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, which included discussions on the Libyan file and several other topics.

The same sources confirmed that the decision was already shared with the senior management of Fincantieri Marine Industries and Shipbuilding.

The contract includes 4 frigates that will be built specifically for Egypt, 20 multi-tasking coastal ships and technology transfer for construction locally in the Egyptian naval arsenal.

According to the contract, the Egyptian army will be provided with 24 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, 24 Airmake M-346 aircraft for light combat and advanced training, as well as a satellite for reconnaissance and radar imaging.

Advertisements