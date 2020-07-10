BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces launched their large-scale “Decisive 2020” military exercise along the Libyan border this week.
During the exercise, the Egyptian Armed Forces showcased their elite fighter jets, which carried out exercises along the border.
According to military experts, the Russian-made MiG-29 fighters displayed their advanced and unique technology during the drills.
The Egyptian fighters were able to use the technique of refueling in the air, as the fighters were able to supply each other, which is an unusual method, as it is customary to supply the fighters through the giant planes that are carrying the fuel tanks.
This feature is known as Buddy-to-Buddy Refueling, and this important feature gives fighters the ability to supply each other with fuel by air, by means of a dedicated incubator that is added to the suspension point below the fighter’s abdomen and is called “fuel supply depot in flight.”
This feature contributes to providing a fast means of refueling for fighters in tasks that require rapid response, or with a not very long range, but the negative aspects of the method of refueling among fighters is that it does not provide the same amount as granted by specialized refueling aircraft (tank), and therefore the additional granted range is lower.
Egyptian fighters appeared with additional fuel tanks below the wings, where four fuel tanks appeared on the fighter’s wings.
