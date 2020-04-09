BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) Colonel Tamer Al-Rifai, the military spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces, announced on Thursday that Egypt will received a new submarine from Germany.

Colonel Al-Rifai said, in a statement published through his official Facebook account, that the naval forces have officially received this morning the submarine at the port of Kiel in Germany.

The military spokesman indicated that this submarine is the third modern Egyptian submarine of the type (s / 209/1400) No. (s43).

He continued that “this submarine is the third of four submarines contracted by the Arab Republic of Egypt in 2014.”

He added : “It is considered the latest category of this model in the world, after completing the rehabilitation of technical and specialized crews working on the submarine in record time, according to a simultaneous program in Egypt and Germany, and the submarine (s43) was launched in May 2019.”

