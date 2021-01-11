BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Armed Forces announced that the Egyptian Navy has received its first stealth frigate “Port Said” from the (Alexandria Shipyard) company.

The frigate joined the fleet of the Egyptian Navy, which has recently witnessed a tremendous technological breakthrough in armament systems and combat efficiency, according to the latest global systems, as stated in a statement issued by the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The Port Said is one of the most important marine vessels that has been built in the Alexandria Shipyard Company with 100% Egyptian arms in cooperation with the French naval group.

ADVERTISEMENT

This frigate is considered a new class of ships capable of carrying out various combat actions, as it is distinguished by an integrated monitoring system against ships, aircraft and submarines.

Over the last few years, the Egyptian Armed Forces have made significant strides in strengthening their navy, as they have received new frigates and submarines.