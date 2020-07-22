BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – An Egyptian Minister of Parliamenttold Sputnik Arabic in an interview that the parliament’s approval to send forces outside the country is limited to the western region.

“This is the first time in the history of Egypt that the highest authorities, especially the President of the Republic, the Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, are constrained by the need to request from Parliament, the authorization to allow the armed forces outside the borders, and Parliament has responded due to the presence of threats, whether on the western side in Libya or south due to the Ethiopian Dam,” the Egyptian MP told Sputnik Arabic.

“This is a stage that requires coordinated action among all the forces of the state, and the Parliament’s Defense and National Security Committee examined the request of the Supreme Defense Council and held a secret session during which it agreed to send elements of the armed forces to conduct operations outside the country.”

The Egyptian MP explained that “approval is limited to the western axis, and is linked to a time frame so that the forces return after completing missions, nor does it mean starting the war now, but it comes within the framework of a higher degree of deterrence strategy, and to raise the degree of readiness,” noting that “the decision allows the army to interfere, if necessary.”

They added that “the state of emergency is now in place in Egypt to counter terrorism and there will be no need to impose a state of emergency in the event of military action. Parliament has agreed to extend the emergency period for three more months before agreeing to authorize the armed forces to leave, and if a military operation begins, it will certainly follow other measures such as the transition to a war economy, but we are still far from this option.”

