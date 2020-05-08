BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 P.M.) _ he Egyptian Air Force possesses a large number of Russian Ka-52 Crocodile helicopters and the American Apache helicopters, but there is a big difference between the two helicopters in the Egyptian army.

According to the Egyptian researcher in military affairs, Mohamed El Kinany, “The Ka-52 Alligator Crocodile Helicopter is classified as an attack/armed reconnaissance chopper. It conducts reconnaissance missions against infantry, armored units, helicopters, and air and flying threats at low speeds at low/very low altitudes to direct formations. Accompanying attack helicopters and friendly land formations against the aforementioned threats, not to mention the missions of attack against various armored and unarmored ground targets. ”

He pointed out that the AH-64 Apache is classified as a major attack helicopter, which is a tanker and armored personnel aircraft that is effective in anti-terror missions.

The Egyptian researcher emphasized that “the Russian helicopter is the only one in the world that has seats equipped with launcher systems for pilots in the event of injury or technical failure, as it is distinguished by the unique design of the fans, as it does not have a tail fan while it has two upper fans rotating opposite each other in what is known scientifically.

He continued: “Also reducing noise, where noise occurs as a result of the interaction of air currents originating from the main fan with the tail fan, but at the same time, this design represents a major engineering complication and requires special training for maintenance, disassembly and installation.”

According to him, “the KA is characterized by front radar with a maximum range of 32 km with the feature of ground mapping and 25 km against bridges and 12 km against tanks with the ability to track 20 ground targets. As for air, it can monitor a fighter plane from a distance of 15 km with the ability to track 20 air targets, while Apache possesses an upper radar of 12 km. ”

According to him, “The Apache radar position above its top fan gives the advantage of circular detection in a 360-degree angle compared to only 120 degrees for the front-facing radar camouflage. Other than that, the Apache radar can monitor and track 128 targets simultaneously and engage with 16 targets represent the highest priority and gravity, but the Kamov radar position has the advantage of armed reconnaissance and monitoring of various ground threats from sufficient distances, which reduces its exposure to any surprises unlike the Apache radar whose position or extent does not allow these tasks to be performed.”

The Kamov has 6 hanging points for weapons on the wings compared to 4 for the Apache, which gives it a better weaponry unlike the greater diversity in the missiles it can launch as the Kamov can carry the Vikhr anti-air and ground targets (laser guided range of 10 km) and Ataka guided against ground targets, and in the future Hermes anti-ground and sea missiles and low-speed and low-altitude air targets, have a range of 15-20 km, Igla air-to-air missiles with a range of 5.3 km, and R-73 air-to-air missiles with a range of 20 km.

In return, Apache can launch laser or radar hellfire missiles (8 km range), free Hydra missiles with a range of 8-10 km, and Stinger air-to-air missiles with a range of 8 km.

The Egyptian researcher emphasized that “combining the Apache and Kamov as the best two attack helicopters in the world in one air force, such as the Egyptian Air Force, is a real hell against the armored convoys of the enemy, militias and terrorist elements. Infantry and friendly armored vehicles, as well as directing and controlling support fire from artillery units by providing them with coordinates of targets first-hand, and the Kamov will compensate for any deficiencies in the Egyptian Apache.”

