BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Egyptian Council of Representatives announced its unanimous approval to send elements of the Egyptian Armed Forces on combat missions outside the borders of the Egyptian state.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Council of Representatives, “The parliament held a secret session to consider approving the dispatch of some elements of the Egyptian Armed Forces on combat missions outside the country.”

The statement continue that this “is pursuant to the provisions of Article 152 of the Constitution and Article 130 of the internal regulations of the Council.”

“This historic session was attended by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Counselor Alaa Fouad, and Major General Mamdouh Shaheen, Assistant Minister of Defense,” the statement continued.

The statement said: “During this session, the outcomes of the meeting of the National Defense Council, held yesterday morning, Sunday, under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic, were reviewed and the threats that the state is exposed to from the western side, and the threat it poses to Egyptian national security.”

“The price and support of the Speaker and members of the efforts made by the armed forces supported the nation’s shield and its sword, and its faithful patronage of national, Arab and regional constants, neither the people one day let the army down, nor the army one day let the people down,” the statement said.

The House of Representatives stressed that the Egyptian nation throughout its history is a nation that calls for peace, “but it does not accept infringement or compromising its rights and is extremely capable of defending itself and its interests and its brothers and neighbors from any danger or threat, and that the armed forces and their leadership have the constitutional and legal license to determine the time and place to respond to these threats and threats.”

As a result of this vote, the Egyptian Armed Forces now have parliamentary approval to intervene in the Libyan Civil War.

