BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Egyptian Army carried out one of its largest military exercises ever on Sunday, as they kicked off their Qadir 2020 drills along the Mediterranean coast.

The training included all strategic locations by land, air and sea, in cooperation with all major branches and tactical formations of the Egyptian armed forces.

According to the statement from the military spokesman for the Egyptian Army, Colonel Tamer Al-Rifai, who posted on his official page on Facebook, “the northern military region, in cooperation with the Navy and elements of the special forces, carried out a number of training activities in the framework of the maneuvering activities (Qadir 2020)”.

The statement added that the units of the northern region have “raised the levels of readiness, alignment, inspection, loading of vehicles and armored vehicles, and moving to their areas of work in tankers and railways within the framework of the strategic opening plan and the re-positioning of the thunderbolt battalion to carry out special combat missions in the northern strategic direction.”

The statement noted that the goal of the joint training is to secure the Mediterranean coast in order “to repel hostile maritime justification in coordination with the navy, air forces, border guards and special forces, while carrying out command and control work from the advanced operations center at the Muhammed Naguib military base.”

The statement pointed out that the forces carried out “an amphibious operation on the Mediterranean coast in cooperation with the Air Force and the Air Defense Forces.”

The units also carried out the task of capturing and securing Cape Beach, in cooperation with the naval and thunderbolt forces “Unit 999” and carrying out the mission of eliminating hostile elements.

