BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – New footage released this week showed the “Nile Eagles-1” maneuvers between the Egyptian Air Force and its Sudanese counterpart.
The footage showed that the Egyptian Air Force acquired the latest version of the Russian medium-range air combat missile R-77, the RVV-SD version with a range of 110 km, which they armed on their MiG-29 jets.
This version of the RVV-SD missile has an improved range of up to 110 km and is powered by a new propellant engine with a speed of Mach 4.5, unlike the INS inertial navigation system, as well as an active radar finder supported by a corrected target information data link and a more powerful warhead.
The Egyptian army forces are carrying out a joint training with the Sudanese army under the name of “Eagles of the Nile 1” at the Marwa Airbase north of Khartoum.
