BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Information Office of the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA) announced that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had received an important message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The office said that the message was delivered by the Director of the Military Intelligence Department in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Major General Khaled Majawar, to the General Command of the Libyan National Army.
The contents of the message were not revealed by the Libyan National Army; however, they did specify that it contained important information from the Egyptian President.
Last June, Sisi announced after a meeting in Cairo with the Libyan Speaker of Parliament, Ajilah Saleh, and Haftar that an initiative had been reached to solve the Libyan crisis.
Among the most prominent provisions of the “Cairo Declaration” to solve the Libyan crisis is the affirmation of the unity, integrity and independence of the Libyan territories, respect for all international efforts and initiatives and relevant Security Council resolutions, and the commitment of all parties to the ceasefire.
