BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence visited Damascus on Saturday to meet with his Syrian counterpart, a source reported from the Syrian capital.

According to the source, the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, visited Damascus last Monday and met with high-ranking officials like Major-General ‘Ali Mamlouk.

The source said the visit concentrated on increasing coordination between Syria and Egypt in regards to fighting terrorism and enhancing bilateral ties between Cairo and Damascus.

The visit came at the same time that a Libyan delegation made their first official visit to Damascus to announce the reopening of their diplomatic mission in Damascus.

