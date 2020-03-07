BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence visited Damascus on Saturday to meet with his Syrian counterpart, a source reported from the Syrian capital.

According to the source, the  Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, visited Damascus last Monday and met with high-ranking officials like Major-General ‘Ali Mamlouk.

The source said the visit concentrated on increasing coordination between Syria and Egypt in regards to fighting terrorism and enhancing bilateral ties between Cairo and Damascus.

The visit came at the same time that a Libyan delegation made their first official visit to Damascus to announce the reopening of their diplomatic mission in Damascus.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  • 3
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    4
    Shares
ALSO READ  Rare footage of tank battle between Syrian Army, Turkish-backed militants in Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxFairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Can understand the Egyptians wanting to coordinate with Syria. They both have Turkey interfering in their internal affairs just as Turkey is currently dumping jihadis in Libya.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-08 11:49
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkey’s shenanigans in Libya and backing of Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS in Egypt is seriously pi$$ing off al-Sisi, go figure why. Note that Muslim-Brotherhood goes by another name in Israel : they call themselves Hamas and are supported by Turkey, Qatar and… Iran, despite Hamas brought support to al-Nusra in Syria!!!! They call themselves AKP in Turkey, Ennahda in Tunisia, etc etc etc… It’s well known that the devil goes by many names… The Brotherhood works as a 5th column, undermines countries from the inside while coordinating the global jihad and providing recruitment, logistics, lobbying political support As long as… Read more »

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-08 14:09