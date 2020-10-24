BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – Lieutenant-General Ahmed Khaled, Commander of the Egyptian Navy, said that the Political Command and General Command of the Armed Forces have developed the naval forces to confront all threats in the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

In an interview with Al-Ahram, he pointed out that the naval forces had succeeded in securing the shipping passage and maintaining the stability of the flow of ships from the southern Red Sea to the Suez Canal in the process of “restoring hope.”

He pointed out that in light of the challenges of maritime security in the Middle East region and the multiplicity of conflicts resulting from international and regional changes in the region, the decision of the political leadership of the state was to develop the Egyptian Armed Forces, which made them compatible with the future tasks of the naval forces, within a comprehensive strategic vision to preserve Egyptian national security.

He added that the Egyptian Armed Forces are capable of securing vital areas across the regions of the Mediterranean and Red Seas.