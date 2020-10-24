BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – Lieutenant-General Ahmed Khaled, Commander of the Egyptian Navy, said that the Political Command and General Command of the Armed Forces have developed the naval forces to confront all threats in the Mediterranean and Red Seas.
In an interview with Al-Ahram, he pointed out that the naval forces had succeeded in securing the shipping passage and maintaining the stability of the flow of ships from the southern Red Sea to the Suez Canal in the process of “restoring hope.”
He pointed out that in light of the challenges of maritime security in the Middle East region and the multiplicity of conflicts resulting from international and regional changes in the region, the decision of the political leadership of the state was to develop the Egyptian Armed Forces, which made them compatible with the future tasks of the naval forces, within a comprehensive strategic vision to preserve Egyptian national security.
He added that the Egyptian Armed Forces are capable of securing vital areas across the regions of the Mediterranean and Red Seas.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.