BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – On Monday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry commented on the return of Syria to the Arab League and the presidential elections that will be held there.

In response to RT’s question about Syria’s return to the Arab League, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed that it is necessary for Syria to return to it, but he could not give a definitive answer on when.

Shoukry said that Egypt has suffered from what the Syrian people have suffered over the past years, explaining that the Syrian people have been killed and displaced.

He stressed during the press conference, in the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that everyone also witnessed the terrorist interventions and targeting of Syria.

He pointed out that he hopes that Syria will return to the stability it used to have, and for the Syrian people to enjoy the exercise of political life.

Shoukry emphasized that the Syrian people will decide their future and form the government that will represent them in the upcoming elections, without commenting further.

