BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – Brigadier General of the Egyptian General Staff Mohamed Saad, an officer in the Airborne Forces, revealed that the paratroopers had carried out orders requested by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi several months ago.

He pointed out that the red line that Egyptian President Abde-Fattah El-Sisi talked about during his statements last year on Libya had been secured.

He said, “We participated in the comprehensive operation – Sinai 2018 – with a large number of units in the northern and central directions, and also participated in securing the western strategic direction, according to the directives of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, specifically the red line.”

Saad talked about four main methods that are implemented behind enemy lines, indicating that the first is a parachute projection, the second is air construction, and the third is a helicopter landing, and the fourth method is ground movement.

He stressed that the capabilities of the parachute units enable their personnel to work behind enemy lines for hours and sometimes days, and these days may extend according to the nature of the mission, as work is being done to provide all the factors for the success of the missions.

He continued: “Since the inception of the paratroopers in 1952, which is the first battalion that was called the air storming, and in 1956 we participated in repelling the tripartite aggression, to secure and organize the popular resistance in Suez and Ismailia, and in 1967 we participated in the Battle of Ras al-Ush and assigned us to secure the Strait of Tiran.”

He added that the “General Command of the Armed Forces issued its assignments to the forces from the wars of attrition to the October victory, and enemy armored vehicles and tanks were destroyed in front of the Bar Lev Line.”