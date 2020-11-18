BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Egyptian Army has warned of division plans being hatched in the region and revealed how to confront them, during a seminar organized by the Popular and Military Defense Forces Command at Benha University.
During the symposium, a documentary film produced by the Moral Affairs Department entitled “War of Presence” was shown to the audience, highlighting Egypt’s pioneering role in combating and countering terrorism, followed by a speech by one of the Farafra ambush soldiers, in which he referred to the combat and heroic actions of the Egyptian Armed Forces to eliminate terrorism.
The symposium included a presentation highlighting the efforts of the Engineering Authority for the Egyptian Armed Forces through its participation in the implementation of a number of mega development projects in all fields in all aspects of the Republic.
Egypt has recently made significant strides in its military development, especially in the naval fields, as they became the first country in the Arab world to receive submarines.
In addition to their navy, the Egyptian Air Force is set to receive new equipment from their Russian partners, including the advanced Su-35 jets.
Source: RT
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.