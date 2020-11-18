BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Egyptian Army has warned of division plans being hatched in the region and revealed how to confront them, during a seminar organized by the Popular and Military Defense Forces Command at Benha University.

During the symposium, a documentary film produced by the Moral Affairs Department entitled “War of Presence” was shown to the audience, highlighting Egypt’s pioneering role in combating and countering terrorism, followed by a speech by one of the Farafra ambush soldiers, in which he referred to the combat and heroic actions of the Egyptian Armed Forces to eliminate terrorism.

The symposium included a presentation highlighting the efforts of the Engineering Authority for the Egyptian Armed Forces through its participation in the implementation of a number of mega development projects in all fields in all aspects of the Republic.

Egypt has recently made significant strides in its military development, especially in the naval fields, as they became the first country in the Arab world to receive submarines.

In addition to their navy, the Egyptian Air Force is set to receive new equipment from their Russian partners, including the advanced Su-35 jets.

Source: RT