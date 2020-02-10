BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M) – The Egyptian Army announced on Monday that it had thwarted a terrorist attack in northern Sinai, killing at least ten militants during hostilities.
The military spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces said on his official page on Facebook that elements of the armed forces managed to thwart a terrorist attack on one of the security pillars in northern Sinai.
The spokesman said the armed forces also destroyed a four-wheel-drive vehicle that belonged to the terrorists.
According to the military spokesman, seven Egyptian armed forces personnel were killed and wounded, including two officers.
