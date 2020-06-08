BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Army has been accused of moving its forces to the Libyan border to assist the Libyan National Army (LNA) against the Turkish-backed forces.

Citing Egyptian Army sources, RT Arabicrevealed that the forces of the northern military zone of the Egyptian army stationed in Alexandria, moved towards the Egyptian-Libyan border to tighten security measures there.

The sources confirmed that the 3rd Army is not responsible for securing this area, as it is located in the Suez region and it is its responsibility to secure the borders there, as some of the forces of the northern region were sent to tighten the procedures there, especially after the Cairo initiative to reach a solution in the Libyan crisis.

The Northern Military Region is one of the four military regions of the Egyptian Armed Forces and its headquarters are located in Alexandria, where it has carried out a number of training activities with the navy and elements of the Special Forces within the framework of the massive “Qader 2020” maneuvers previously launched by Egypt.

On Sunday, social media in Egypt circulated videos said to be of the “3rd Army in Egypt as they were moving west towards the Libyan border.”

