BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Egyptian Army has been accused of moving its forces to the Libyan border to assist the Libyan National Army (LNA) against the Turkish-backed forces.
Citing Egyptian Army sources, RT Arabicrevealed that the forces of the northern military zone of the Egyptian army stationed in Alexandria, moved towards the Egyptian-Libyan border to tighten security measures there.
The sources confirmed that the 3rd Army is not responsible for securing this area, as it is located in the Suez region and it is its responsibility to secure the borders there, as some of the forces of the northern region were sent to tighten the procedures there, especially after the Cairo initiative to reach a solution in the Libyan crisis.
The Northern Military Region is one of the four military regions of the Egyptian Armed Forces and its headquarters are located in Alexandria, where it has carried out a number of training activities with the navy and elements of the Special Forces within the framework of the massive “Qader 2020” maneuvers previously launched by Egypt.
On Sunday, social media in Egypt circulated videos said to be of the “3rd Army in Egypt as they were moving west towards the Libyan border.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.