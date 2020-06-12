BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Egyptian Army possesses some of the most powerful Russian air defense systems, which are a major challenge to any potential air threats to Egypt.

Among the most prominent systems that have been talked about but not yet appearing are the long-range S-300VM (Antey-2500) system, which has the superior ability to hit short and medium-range ballistic missiles (launched from a range of up to 2500 km), and mobile missiles and high-maneuverable aircraft from 250 to 350 km, and the maximum height is up to 30 km with massive immunity against various heavy electronic jamming systems.

Egypt also has the Buk-M2E medium-range system with the superior ability to strike tactical ballistic missiles (launched from a range of 200-300 km as launchers from rocket launchers), mobile missiles, anti-radar missiles and combat aircraft in a range of up to 45 km, and a height of up to 25km.

The Tor-M2E short-range system with superior capabilities to hit mobile missiles, bombs, smart ammunition, air launchers, combat aircraft, helicopters and drones is also available in a range of up to 15 km and a height of 10 km.

These systems are integrated and linked to the command and control network with the rest of the air defense systems, early warning and reconnaissance radar and visual air defense stations, including stealth aircraft radars and detection systems to achieve the principle of multi-layer air defense and levels to provide integrated protection of forces and vital targets from various threats.

Also appearing in the Egyptian Air Defense Forces is the “Igla-S” missiles, one of the strongest air defense missiles carried on the shoulders, which can shoot down all types of aircraft flying at altitudes ranging between 10 meters and 3.5 km.

One soldier using these missiles is capable of shooting down all the warplanes that are flying in the range of their launch in broad daylight or even at night.

The maximum range of Igla-S missiles reaches 6,000 meters, and it launches at speeds of 400 meters per second.

The missile has a launch weight of no more than 19 kg, can be set in launch mode within 13 seconds, and it can be re-set to launch in just five seconds.

Source: RT

