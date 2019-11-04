BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Egyptian Army announced on Monday that 83 terrorists were killed during clashes in the northern region of the Sinai Peninsula.
The military said in a statement that “77 terrorists have been found with 56 weapons of various types, 78 caches, ammunition, explosive devices, solar power units and communication devices in north and central Sinai; this resulted in the death of 6 other high-risk terrorists. ”
“Fourteen hideouts and shelters used by terrorist elements have been targeted and destroyed, in addition to the destruction of 115 four-wheel drive vehicles, 9 of them on the northeast direction, 52 on the western strategic direction, and 54 on the southern strategic direction,” the military said.
They added that “the forces managed to seize and destroy 33 cars, 93 motorcycles without metal plates used by terrorist elements during the sweeps and raids and the destruction of a large number of shelters and bunkers found inside the quantities of rations, especially for terrorist elements, also arrested 61 members of the elements Criminal, wanted persons and suspects.”
